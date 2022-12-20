Publicado 20/12/2022 10:16

Hemcheck has received a follow up order from its Irish distributor

SOLNA, Sweden, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck has received another follow-up order from its Irish distributor, Cruinn Diagnostics ("Cruinn"). The order concerns instruments for diagnostic use and is linked to a university hospital that evaluates the products.

"It is very positive that we received this follow-up order. We have a good collaboration with Cruinn and if the evaluation that will take place has a positive outcome, there are good chances for additional and larger orders from them," says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

For further information contact:

Hemcheck Sweden AB (publ)Joen Averstad, CEOTel: +46 76 108 8191Email: joen.averstad@hemcheck.com

About Cruinn

Read more at https://www.cruinndiagnostics.ie/

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

FNCA Sweden AB, 08-528 00 399, info@fnca, is the Certified Adviser to the company.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hemcheck-has-received-a-follow-up-order-from-its-irish-distributor-301706999.html

