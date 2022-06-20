Hemcheck: New evaluation study opens up for new customers using specific blood sampling system

STOCKHOLM, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck, together with the Hospital de la Santa Creu in Sant Pau, has completed an evaluation of the compatibility between the v-Test and the S-Monovette blood sampling system. The results are very good and mean that hospitals that use this system can now also use Hemcheck's v-Test.

The sampling system is used sparingly in the Nordic region, but is for example, the most common in the German market and this opens up additional business opportunities for Hemcheck.

- "This is a study that we have been waiting for, which is important to be able to show that our products can be used by the hospitals that use this blood sampling system. For example, the German market is very large and the opportunities there will increase with this study. We also look forward to continued discussions with Sant Pau, who also use this system in their emergency room," says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

