Hemcheck receives follow up order from Czech distributor

SOLNA, Sweden, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemcheck Sweden AB has received a small follow-up order from Promedica, a Czech distributor. The order concerns bgs-Test and v-Test.

"It is clearly positive that we have received this follow-up order as it shows the interest that exists. We will continue to evaluate the possibility of proceeding with a formal distributor agreement regarding the Czech market," says Joen Averstad, CEO of Hemcheck.

About Hemcheck

Hemcheck Sweden AB, founded in 2010, produces and commercializes a patented CE-marked concept for point of care hemolysis detection. The concept consists of disposable tests as well as readers that can very quickly, directly upon sampling, identify hemolysed blood samples in vacuum tubes and blood gas syringes. Hemolysis, ruptured red blood cells, is the most common reason globally why blood samples cannot be analyzed accurately and is also a biomarker for acute medical conditions. Hemcheck's goal is to contribute to improved healthcare by offering user-friendly solutions for the detection of hemolysed blood samples in direct connection with blood sampling near the patient. By doing so, Hemcheck can contribute to increased patient safety, more efficient processes and lower costs. The company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

