HV Capital and Keen Venture Partners invest USD 10 million in Plan A

Berlin, 03 November 2021 / News Aktuell.- Greentech start-up Plan A, the leading platform of science-based tools for carbon accounting, decarbonisation, and ESG management, has successfully closed its Series A funding round. European venture capital firm HV Capital is leading the USD 10 million round in the German company jointly with Netherlands-based Keen Venture Partners, with existing investors Demeter IM and coparion doubling down on its seed investment. Plan A will use the capital to further develop its platform and expand internationally with the opening of international hubs.

Certified provider builds on software's unique ESG capabilities To help companies meet the ever-increasing societal and regulatory pressures, Plan A is further deepening its SaaS platform's calculation engine and machine learning capabilities, as well as expanding the decarbonisation tooling and Scope 3 calculations for various industries. In addition to the existing software functionalities for detailed corporate carbon footprint accounting and AI-driven decarbonisation planning, Plan A is launching an ESG tool for measuring, analysing, and reporting to address all existing and upcoming regulations.

International clients such as BMW, Société Générale, JOKR, Apax, and the European Union already rely on Plan A's software for complex carbon accounting and ESG measurement and improvement. They also count on the company’s strong scientific roots and Plan A’s carbon accounting team consisting of international scientists, researchers, and experts in emissions accounting, carbon reduction, sustainability and lifecycle analysis.

Focus on further internationalisation Opening new offices in Paris and Munich in 2021, Plan A is already well underway in its international expansion strategy, with a goal of becoming a fully global company in the next three years.

Please download the entire press release, quotes, and high-res imagery here.

Press contact Matthias Grünewald Senior PR Manager T. +49 157 5140 6386 E. press@plana.earth W. plana.earth