Publicado 05/05/2022 13:17
- Comunicado -

Implantica presents the first quarter 2022 on May 11 at 15:00 CEST

STOCKHOLM, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the first quarter 2022 at 15:00 CEST on May 11. The interim report for the first quarter will be published at 8:00 a.m. CEST on the same day.

The presentation will be in English via an audiocast with teleconference:

Conference call dial-in:

  • Sweden: +46 8 505 583 66
  • United Kingdom: +44 3333 009265
  • United States: +1-646-722-4904

Webcast:

Speakers:

  • CEO Peter Forsell
  • CFO Andreas Öhrnberg
  • VP Operations & IR Nicole Pehrsson

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Investor RelationsTelephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, 5 May. (0) - 8 528 00 399, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on May 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. CEST.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/implantica/r/implantica-presents-the-first-quarter-2022-on-may-11-at-15-00-cest,c3561190

The following files are available for download:

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
CineEmilia Clarke sustituye a Amber Heard como Mera en Aquaman 2... en este genial fan-art

Emilia Clarke sustituye a Amber Heard como Mera en Aquaman 2... en este genial fan-art
Televisión"Tranquila", "feliz" y anunciando que "muy pronto" veremos su as bajo la manga. Marta Riesco reaparece con fuerza

"Tranquila", "feliz" y anunciando que "muy pronto" veremos su as bajo la manga. Marta Riesco reaparece con fuerza
InternacionalUcrania informa de la detención en España del bloguero prorruso Anatoli Shariy

Ucrania informa de la detención en España del bloguero prorruso Anatoli Shariy