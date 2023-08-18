Publicado 18/08/2023 08:29
- Comunicado -

Implantica presents the second quarter 2023 on August 24 at 15:00 CET

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ) invites investors to a presentation of the second quarter 2023 at 15:00 CET on August 24. The interim report for the second quarter will be published at 8:00 a.m. CET on the same day.

The presentation will be in English via an audiocast with teleconference:

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the following link:

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration, you will be provided the phone number and a conference ID to access the conference.

Speakers:

  • CEO Peter Forsell
  • CFO Andreas Öhrnberg
  • Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Nicole Pehrsson

For further information, please contact:Nicole Pehrsson, Investor RelationsTelephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on August 18, 2023 at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop™, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energising platform designed to power remote controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/implantica-presents-the-second-quarter-2023-on-august-24-at-1500-cet-301904349.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Comunicados EmpresasCOMUNICADO: La vitamina D, la hormona de la vida, según el profesor de cardiología Manuel de la Peña

COMUNICADO: La vitamina D, la hormona de la vida, según el profesor de cardiología Manuel de la Peña
GaliciaLa Guardia Civil difunde los retratos robot de los presuntos autores de la violación de una joven en O Porriño

La Guardia Civil difunde los retratos robot de los presuntos autores de la violación de una joven en O Porriño
AragónLa Guardia Civil de Teruel denuncia a 27 conductores e investiga a 5 más por delitos contra la seguridad vial

La Guardia Civil de Teruel denuncia a 27 conductores e investiga a 5 más por delitos contra la seguridad vial