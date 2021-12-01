Infosys and Proximus Extend Collaboration on IT Application Transformation and Development

BENGALURU, India, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the extension of its strategic collaboration with Proximus, Belgium's leading digital services and communications solutions provider, to digitally transform, develop, and maintain their IT applications with leading AI and automation solutions. Through this engagement, Infosys will support Proximus' key digital initiatives, IT transformation programs and provide structural cost reduction, in a sustainable manner.

As part of this engagement, Infosys will oversee the development, maintenance, and operations of Proximus' IT applications in a managed service model. Infosys will also leverage its extensive partner ecosystem to accelerate the implementation of the strategic transformation programs for Proximus while ensuring optimal cost savings.

Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & IT Officer, Proximus, and recent recipient of CXO of the year at the 5G Telco Awards, 2021, said, "As we continue on this journey to elevate our digital initiatives, we were looking for a partner that could understand and provide strength to our digital vision. IT services companies play an imperative role during these times of transformation. Infosys continues to be our strategic partner to drive efficiency in our IT landscape and support us in our Digital transformation journey. Having shared a bond with Infosys for over 24 years, its knowledge of the existing landscape and skilled resources will help ensure the success of our initiative. We are happy to extend this collaboration with Infosys and are looking forward to a successful journey together."

Anand Swaminathan, Executive Vice President - Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said, "Proximus – Infosys' collaboration success for more than 2 decades reflects the strong alignment in values, and the commitment to support each other during critical Industry and Business shifts. We are excited about the opportunity to support Proximus in its Digital transformation, and towards their #Inspire2022 goals."

About Proximus

Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX) is a provider of digital services and communication solutions operating in the Belgian and international markets. Delivering communication and entertainment experiences for residential consumers and enabling digital transformation for enterprises, we open up a world of digital opportunities, so people live better and work smarter. Thanks to advanced interconnected fixed and mobile networks, Proximus provides access anywhere and anytime to digital services and data, as well as to a broad offering of multimedia content. Proximus is a pioneer in ICT innovation, with integrated solutions based on IoT, Data analytics, cloud and security.

Proximus has the ambition to become the reference operator in Europe through next generation networks, a truly digital mindset and a spirit of openness towards partnerships and ecosystems, while contributing to a safe, sustainable, inclusive and prosperous digital Belgium.

With 11,423 employees, all engaged to offer customers a superior experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 5,479 million end-2020.

For more information, visit https://www.proximus.com/ & www.proximus.be.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in more than 50 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg