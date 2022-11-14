Infosys BPM Launches State-of-the-art Center of AI and Automation in Poland, in Collaboration with IBM (2)

LODZ, Poland and BANGALORE, India, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY ) (NYSE: INFY), today launched the Center of AI and Automation, in collaboration with IBM, at the Infosys Business Experience Lounge in Poland, to bring digital excellence to enterprises globally. This announcement underscores two years of strong collaboration between Infosys BPM and IBM, delivering client success, identifying new use cases, and building solutions, to enable clients to innovate in hybrid cloud environments.

Formed in collaboration with IBM, this center will showcase a growing portfolio of data and AI solutions that are designed to automate and accelerate the hybrid cloud journey of global enterprises. The center will complement Infosys BPM service offerings that are built with a design thinking approach and deep domain expertise in data and AI technologies. The center launch also commemorates the 15th anniversary of Infosys BPM in Poland.

Focusing on a comprehensive suite of solutions, the experience center is well-positioned to be an innovation powerhouse, enabling enterprises to address complex business process challenges at scale across domains and industries. The center will showcase AI and automation solutions for business processes, and these solutions, including through automation, help lower costs, enhance productivity, and elevate customer experience.

End-to-end automation capabilities, backed by credible data and insights, will empower enterprises to analyze workflows, design AI-infused apps with low-code tooling, assign tasks to bots, and track performance on the go. Clients will get hands-on access to various digital solution offerings across the space of data, AI, and hyperautomation, such as IBM CloudPak for Data, IBM Watson Assistant & IBM Watson Discovery, IBM SaferPayments, IBM Blockchain, IBM Sterling Supply Chain, IBM Risk and Fraud Detection software, and Envizi for Sustainability, along with key solutions from Infosys BPM, including Infosys Intelligent Document Processing, Infosys Interaction Analytics, Infosys Multilingual Conversational AI, Infosys Accounts Payable on Cloud, Infosys Cortex, Infosys Material Master Harmonization, and Infosys Data Workbench, among many others.

Marcin Gajdziński, Country General Manager, IBM Poland and Baltics, said, "IBM is focused on providing clients and valued partners such as Infosys the key capabilities needed to scale AI for business. As evidence of the importance of the IBM Ecosystem strategy, the newly opened Center of AI powered by IBM Watson in Lodz, Poland, will provide our joint clients significant support in building the digital economy, as well as new skills and expertise in the field of AI and hybrid cloud."

Kapil Jain, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Sales and Enterprise Capability, Infosys BPM, said, "We are proud to launch the Center of AI and Automation at the Infosys Business Experience Lounge in Poland. As organizations continue to transform their cloud environments, they will increasingly need to rely on a diverse ecosystem of partners and supporting technologies to unlock enhanced hyper-productivity, agility, and scale. This collaboration with IBM Watson, through end-to-end hybrid cloud offerings, robust AI capabilities, domain-specific use cases, and business functional contextualization, will enable organizations to better navigate the complexities of digital transformation, leading to enhanced business value."

About Infosys BPMInfosys BPM Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY), was established in April 2002. We offer integrated end-to-end transformative business process management (BPM) services and have journeyed through the table stakes of effectiveness and efficiency with an ever-increasing focus on enhancing stakeholder experience and empathy. We enable clients to navigate their digital journey, operating from 35 delivery centres across 14 countries, with over 56,700 people from 125 nationalities.

Visit www.infosysbpm.com to learn how Infosys BPM can help your enterprise navigate your next.

About InfosysInfosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY ) (NYSE: INFY)can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor"Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law."

