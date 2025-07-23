Infosys: Industry-leading Sequential Growth of 2.6% in CC, Driven by Differentiated Value Proposition in Enterprise AI (

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

- Large Deal Wins at $3.8 Billion with 55% Net New; Demonstrating Deep Competitive Advantage in Consolidation Play- FY26 Revenue Guidance Revised to 1%-3% and Margin Guidance Retained at 20%-22%

BENGALURU, India, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $4,941 million in Q1 revenues, year-on-year growth of 3.8% and sequential growth of 2.6% in constant currency. Operating margin was at 20.8%. Free cash flow generation was strong at $884 million, 109.3% of net profit. TCV of large deal wins was $3.8 billion, with 55% net new. ROE improved by 140 bps to 30.4%.

"Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedication of our over 300,000 employees," said Salil Parekh, CEOand MD. "Our large deal wins of $3.8 billion reflect our distinct competitive positioning and deep client relationships," he added.

Guidance for FY26:

Revenue growth of 1%-3% in constant currency

Operating margin of 20%-22%

Key highlights:

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025

Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.8% YoY and by 2.6% QoQ

Reported revenues at $4,941 million , growth of 4.8% YoY

, growth of 4.8% YoY Operating margin at 20.8%, decline of 0.3% YoY and decline of 0.2% QoQ

Basic EPS at $0.20 , increase of 5.8% YoY

, increase of 5.8% YoY FCF at $884 million , decline of 19.2% YoY; FCF conversion at 109.3% of net profit

"Q1 performance is a clear reflection of our unwavering focus on multiple fronts resulting in strong growth at 2.6% QoQ, resilient margins at 20.8% and EPS increase of 8.6% YoY. We continue to leverage Project Maximus to make investments in strategic priorities to drive profitable growth and enhance shareholder value," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. "Cash flow conversion was well above 100% for the fifth consecutive quarter. The impact of currency volatility was effectively managed through our proactive hedging strategy," he added.

Recognitions & Awards

Brand & Corporate Recognized as a Top 100 most valuable brand in the world by Kantar BrandZ and ranked among the most-trusted brands in India and the US Recognized as one of the top 3 companies (on combined basis) in 5 categories – Best CEO, Best IR Professional, Best IR Program, Best IR Team and Best ESG Program – at the 2025 Asia Executive Team Survey by Extel (formerly Institutional Investor Research) Recognized as a Great Place to Work 2025-2026 in India and China Infosys BPM won at the Diversity Charter Awards 2025 in the 'Employer Supporting Women in the Workplace' category for its HR initiative, namely 'Empower with Care' Infosys BPM won the PeopleFirst HR Excellence Awards 2025 for 'Leading Practices' in Learning & Development

Digital, AI and Cloud Services Positioned as a leader in the Everest Group: Microsoft Modern Work Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 Positioned as a leader in the Everest Group: Marketing Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 Positioned as a leader in the Everest Group: Talent Readiness for Next-generation Application Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 Recognized as a leader in HFS Horizons: The Best of Engineering Research and Development Service Providers, 2025 Recognized as a leader in the Constellation Research: Constellation ShortList™ Cross-Platform Agentic AI Recognized as a leader in Datos: The New Era of Check Fraud Detection: A Guide to Market Solutions Infosys BPM recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Global Capability Center (GCC) Services 2025 Study Infosys BPM recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Procurement Services 2025 Study Received the Customer Innovation Award from Databricks for delivering impactful solutions across industries Received Global System Integrator of the Year-EMEA award at Stibo's PATH Summit 2025

Industry & Solutions Positioned as a leader in the Everest Group: Life Sciences Digital Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 Positioned as a leader in the Everest Group: Life Sciences Enterprise Platform Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 Positioned as a leader in the Everest Group: Retail Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025 Recognized as a leader in HFS Horizons: Energy and Utilities Service Providers, 2025 Recognized as a leader in HFS Horizons: Intelligent Retail and CPG Ecosystems, 2025 Recognized as a leader in HFS Horizons: Insurance Services, 2025 Infosys Finacle recognized as a Market Leader in the Datos Matrix: Virtual Account Management Providers 2025 report. Infosys Finacle won two awards at IBS Intelligence Digital Banking Awards 2025: 'Regional Winners | Middle East – Zand Bank & Infosys Finacle' and 'Segment Winner | Corporate Banking - Zand Bank & Infosys Finacle' Infosys Finacle won two awards at the MEA Finance Banking Technology Awards 2025: 'Best Composable Banking Solutions Provider of the Year' and 'Best Corporate Banking Solutions Provider' Infosys Finacle won four awards at Finnovex North Africa – Egypt 2025: ' Excellence in Banking Platform Modernization with ALEXBANK Egypt', 'Excellence in Seamless Banking Experiences with Export Development Bank of Egypt ', 'Excellence in Core Banking Transformation with Agricultural Bank of Egypt ' and 'Excellence in Composable Banking Platform



About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, our future financial or operating performance, and the McCamish cybersecurity incident are forward looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid working model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, the outcome of pending litigation, the amount of any additional costs resulting directly or indirectly from the McCamish cybersecurity incident, and the outcome of the government investigation. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

NOTES :

IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2025-2026/q1/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdfFact sheet:https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2025-2026/q1/documents/fact-sheet.pdf

