Infosys to Acquire Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi (1)

Leading Adobe, Salesforce Commerce & Shopify Partner, further strengthens Infosys' digital capabilities across North America

BENGALURU, India and RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys [https://www.infosys.com/] , a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a definitive agreement to acquire Blue Acorn iCi [https://apc01.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A...], Adobe Platinum partner in the US, and a leader in digital customer experience, commerce and analytics. The move further strengthens Infosys' end-to-end customer experience offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate their digital transformation journey.

Blue Acorn iCi is an award-winning digital customer experience company. It brings to Infosys significant cross-technology capabilities through the convergence of customer experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience driven commerce services. With services that include strategy, analytics, design, and engineering, Blue Acorn iCi elevates marquee global brands across industries from Media, Consumer Goods & Retail, to Financial Services, Manufacturing and Technology.

Together with Infosys' earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY [https://www.infosys.com/newsroom/press-releases/2018/acquire...] that offers creative and marketing services, BlueAcorn iCi brings complimentary capabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerce world. This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe, Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems.

With over a decade-long track record of building digital content and commerce experiences for Fortune 500 brands, Blue Acorn iCi has attained the unique position of being among the first ever Adobe Platinum Partners with AEM & Magento Specializations while also receiving the 2020 Emerging Solution Partner of the Year award in the Americas.

Ravi Kumar S, President, Infosys, said, "We are focused on partnering with global brands and CMOs to help them navigate their digital experience and commerce challenges. The Blue Acorn iCi acquisition is another important milestone in Infosys' journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients and reaffirms our commitment to the Adobe ecosystem. We are excited to welcome Blue Acorn iCi and its leadership team into the Infosys family."

"We have spent a decade refining our approach to building iconic, user-centric experiences for some of the world's most beloved brands, and our entire team is excited to embark on this new journey of growth with the Infosys family," said Greg Boone, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi.

Chris Guerra, Co-CEO of Blue Acorn iCi added, "By becoming a part of the Infosys family, Blue Acorn iCi will be able to better serve our clients and their customers as we elevate our scale, technical acumen, global reach, creative capabilities & consumer insight expertise. Together, we will be able to offer unrivaled services and insights to help companies become the new leaders of digital experience & commerce."

Investment Bank CG Petsky Prunier, part of Canaccord Genuity, advised Blue Acorn ICI on the transaction.

The acquisition is expected to close during the third quarter of fiscal 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

About Blue Acorn iCi

Born from the minds of engineers, data scientists, digital commerce experts, designers, and strategists, Blue Acorn iCi is the leading independent digital customer experience company. We work with executives responsible for the growth of Fortune 500 brands (and those who aspire to enter the Fortune 500!) who want to get more out of their digital customer experience. Through the strategic fusion of content management, commerce & analytics, our teams solve problems and deliver results leveraging our deep expertise in strategy, experience design, engineering and DTC services. For more information please visit www.blueacornici.com [http://www.blueacornici.com/].

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com [https://www.infosys.com/en.html] to see how Infosys can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

