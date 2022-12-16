Inside information: Stora Enso plans to divest its consumer board production site and forestry operations in China

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

HELSINKI, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has initiated a sales process for a possible divestment of its consumer board production site in Beihai, China. The divestment would also include the Group's forestry operations in the surrounding region, which supply raw material to the Beihai site. The sales process supports Stora Enso's strategy to focus on long-term profitable growth within the areas of renewable packaging, building solutions and biomaterials innovations.

Stora Enso's strategic ambition is to build on its leading position in the fiber-based packaging market. The divestment of the Beihai operations would allow Stora Enso to accelerate its strategy by focusing on cost-efficient sites serving the growing global packaging market, such as the recently announced investment in Oulu, Finland and the pending acquisition of De Jong Packaging Group. The aim is to find a sustainable alternative for the future of the operations in Beihai and for the people working there.

The divestment of the board mill and forestry operations would be conducted separately or as a combined unit. Stora Enso has not committed to a timeline for the conclusion of the process. The divestment plan has no immediate effect on Stora Enso's financials or on the Beihai site's production. The site continues to serve its customers.Stora Enso's Beihai production site started operations in 2016. It has a modern mechanical pulp mill and a premium consumer board line serving the Chinese market. The annual production capacity is 250,000 tonnes of mechanical pulp and 550,000 tonnes of consumer board. Stora Enso also operates 70,000 hectares of land in the Guangxi region for eucalyptus plantations, established in 2003, for fiber supply. The combined operations employ approximately 1,000 people including the forest operations. Stora Enso owns approximately 80% of the production site and forest operations, and its local partners and International Finance Corporation (IFC) own the remaining share. Stora Enso will work together with all stakeholders to complete the divestment process.Stora Enso has retained J.P. Morgan S.E to act as its financial advisor in the sales process.For further information, please contact:Carl NorellPress officertel. +46 72 241 0349 Investor enquiries:Anna-Lena ÅströmSVP Investor Relationstel. +46 70 210 7691Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, wooden construction and paper, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 22,000 employees and our sales in 2021 were EUR 10.2 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investorsSTORA ENSO OYJ

