Interim report, 1 January-30 June 2023

Continued divestments in a strong vessel market

  • Total income Q2: SEK 114.7 (180.8) million HY1: SEK 210.3 (304.9) million
  • EBITDA Q2: SEK 72.1 (102.7) million HY1: SEK 109.8 (132.4) million
  • Result before tax Q2: SEK 43.3 (36.5) million HY1: SEK 46.3 (6.0) million
  • Result per share after tax Q2: SEK 0.78 (0.75) HY1: SEK 0.84 (0.11)

Events in the second quarter

  • Sale and delivery of Stena Penguin.

Events after the end of the quarter

  • Sale of Stena Premium and Stena Progress.
  • Delivery to the buyers of Stena Premium.

Key figures Jan-Jun 2023

  • Total income, SEK million: 210.3 (304.9) of which result from ship sales 118.4 (39.0)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 109.8 (132.4)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 10.5 (13.8)
  • Operating result, SEK million: 69.2 (46.5)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: 46.3 (6.0)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: 40.0 (5.2)
  • Equity ratio, %: 55 (20)
  • Return on equity, %: 39 (neg)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 189.7 (88.9)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.84 (0.11)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 9.78 (7.18)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was provided by the contact person above for publication on 24 August 2023 at 10.00 CEST.

For more information, please contact:Erik LewenhauptCEO, Concordia Maritime ABMob: +46 704 855 188E-post: erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

Martin NerfeldtCFO, Concordia Maritime ABTel: +45 88 938 661Mob: +46 704 85 50 07E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

