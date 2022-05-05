Interim report, 1 January-31 March 2022: Concordia Maritime

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Stronger product tanker market

Total income Q1: SEK 124.1 (179.6) million

(179.6) million EBITDA Q1: SEK 29.7 (–45.7) million

(–45.7) million Result before tax Q1: SEK –30.4 (–120.2) million

SEK –30.4 (–120.2) million Result per share after tax Q1: SEK –0.64 (–2.54)

Events in the first quarter

Sale of two P-MAX vessels

P-MAX vessel Stena Polaris chartered out

chartered out Technical design study for possible container conversion launched

New long-term financial covenant terms

Events after the end of the quarter

No significant events occurred after the end of the quarter.

Key figures

Total income, SEK million: 124.1 (179.6)

EBITDA, SEK million: 29.7 (–45.7)

EBITDA, USD million: 3.2 (–5.4)

Operating result, SEK million: –12.5 (–101.9)

Result before tax, SEK million: –30.4 (–120.2)

Result after tax, SEK million: –30.5 (–121.4)

Equity ratio, %: 14 (25)

Return on equity, %: neg (neg)

Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 34.5 (232.7)

Result per share after tax, SEK: –0.64 (–2.54)

Equity per share, SEK: 5.80 (15.90)

Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on 5 May 2022, at 08.30 CEST.

For more information, please contact: Erik LewenhauptCEO, Concordia Maritime ABMob: 0704 855 188E-post: erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

Martin NerfeldtCFO, Concordia Maritime ABTel: +45 88 938 661Mob: 0704 85 50 07E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

