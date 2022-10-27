STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim Report January - September 2022, Coor Service Management Holding AB

Third quarter of 2022

Net sales in the third quarter amounted to SEK 2,766 (2,428) million. Organic growth was 1 per cent and growth from acquisitions 10 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for 3 per cent.

(2,428) million. Organic growth was 1 per cent and growth from acquisitions 10 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for 3 per cent. Adjusted EBITA amounted to SEK 122 (150) million and the operating margin was 4.4 (6.2) per cent.

(150) million and the operating margin was 4.4 (6.2) per cent. EBIT was SEK 70 (105) million. Profit after tax was SEK 39 (69) million.

(105) million. Profit after tax was (69) million. Earnings per share were SEK 0.4 (0.7).

(0.7). Cash conversion for the most recent 12-month period amounted to 91 (94) per cent.

Leverage in relation to adjusted EBITDA was 1.8 (1.6).

January–September 2022 period

Net sales for the full period amounted to SEK 8,701 (7,203) million. Organic growth was 7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 11 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for 2 per cent.

(7,203) million. Organic growth was 7 per cent and growth from acquisitions 11 per cent, while exchange rate effects accounted for 2 per cent. Adjusted EBITA increased by 5 per cent to SEK 481 (456) million and the operating margin was 5.5 (6.3) per cent.

(456) million and the operating margin was 5.5 (6.3) per cent. EBIT was SEK 312 (308) million. Profit after tax was SEK 203 (203) million.

(308) million. Profit after tax was (203) million. Earnings per share were SEK 2.1 (2.1).

GROUP EARNINGS SUMMARY

Financial calendar

9 February 2023 Interim Report January–December 2022

26 April 2023 Interim Report January–March 2023

14 July 2023 Interim Report January–June 2023

25 October 2023 Interim Report January–September 2023

This constitutes information which Coor Service Management Holding AB is required to publish under the EU's Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the above contact person on 27 October 2022 at 7:30 a.m. CEST.

As the leading provider of facility management services, Coor aims to create the happiest, healthiest and most prosperous workplace environments in the Nordic region. Coor offers specialist expertise in workplace services, property services and strategic advisory services. Coor creates value by executing, developing and streamlining our customers' service activities. This enables our customers to do what they do best.

Coor's customer base includes many large and small companies and public-sector organisations across the Nordic region, including ABB, Aibel, the Danish Building and Property Agency, DNV-GL, DSB, Ericsson, Equinor, ICA, Karolinska University Hospital Solna, the Danish Police, Public Prosecution Authority and Prison and Probation Service, PostNord, Saab, Sandvik, SAS, Skanska, Telia Company, the Swedish Transport Administration, Vasakronan and Volvo Cars.

Coor was founded in 1998 and has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2015. Coor takes responsibility for the operations it conducts, in relation to its customers, employees and shareholders, as well as for its wider impact on society and the environment. Read more at www.coor.com

