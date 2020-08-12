 
Publicado 12/08/2020
Comunicado

International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) publishes interim financial statements 2020

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published its 2020 interim financial statements for the period ended on June 30, 2020. During first half of 2020, IE BV obtained a net loss of 0,1 MM Euros, mainly due to its ordinary operational activities. The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives. The interim financial statements, for the period ended on June 30, 2020 can be viewed and downloaded at the following links:

Spanish: https://www.endesa.com/es/accionistas-e-inversores/informaci... [https://www.endesa.com/es/accionistas-e-inversores/informaci...] English: https://www.endesa.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/financi... [https://www.endesa.com/en/shareholders-and-investors/financi...]

CONTACT: For more information please contact: Francesco Lato,International Endesa B.V., Herengracht 471, 1017 BS Amsterdam, TheNetherlands, francesco.lato@enel.com; Tel: +31 (0)20 521 8787; Fax: +31(0)20 521 8799

