Publicado 28/03/2023 14:56
- Comunicado -

Invitation to Autoliv's Q1, 2023 Earnings Call

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv Inc., plans to publish it´s Financial Report for the first quarter 2023 on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 12:00 Central European Time (CET).

The report will be available at www.autoliv.com

In addition, a teleconference will take place the same day.

Time: 14:00 - 15:00 CETMain Speaker: Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

Use below links to register your participation and obtain your personal pin code to attend by webcast or by phone.

To attend by webcast, please use link Webcast registration URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/uyab7u4j

To attend by phone, please use linkConference call registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe...

Audio replay will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts after the conference until May 31, 2023.

Transcript will be available on www.autoliv.com/investors/reports-presentations-transcripts

For more information about Autoliv, please visit www.autoliv.com

Best regards, Anders Trapp V.P. Investor Relations Email contact: anders.trapp@autoliv.comPhone number: +46 (0)8 587 206 71

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-autolivs-q1-2023-earnings-call-301783371.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalUcrania cuenta ya con carros de combate alemanes, británicos y de EEUU

Ucrania cuenta ya con carros de combate alemanes, británicos y de EEUU
SociedadEl Gobierno aprobará hoy la Ley de Familias que incluye un permiso retribuido de 5 días por cuidado de conviviente

El Gobierno aprobará hoy la Ley de Familias que incluye un permiso retribuido de 5 días por cuidado de conviviente
CineCapitán América 4: New World Order repesca a un personaje de El Increíble Hulk 15 años después

Capitán América 4: New World Order repesca a un personaje de El Increíble Hulk 15 años después