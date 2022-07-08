Publicado 08/07/2022 08:17

Invitation to Electrolux Q2 presentation

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Electrolux results for the second quarter of 2022 will be published on July 21, 2022 at approximately 08.00 CEST.

A telephone conference will be held following the release of the results, starting at 09.00 CEST. Jonas Samuelson, President and CEO and Therese Friberg, CFO will comment on the report.

Slides used in the presentation and report will be available at Electrolux website, www.electroluxgroup.com/ir.

You can listen to the presentation here.

The details for participation by telephone are as follows:

Sweden: +46 8 56 64 26 51

International/UK: +44 33 33 00 08 04

U.S.: +1 63 19 13 14 22

Pin code: 33503877#

For further information, please contact:

Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations: +46 70 590 80 72

Electrolux Press Hotline: +46 8 657 65 07

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/invitation-to-electrolux-q2-presentation,c3596778

The following files are available for download:

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Series & TV¿A qué hora se estrena el final de The Boys 3x08 en Amazon Prime Video?

¿A qué hora se estrena el final de The Boys 3x08 en Amazon Prime Video?
Ciencia-TecnologíaWebb avanza un aperitivo de la mejor imagen del universo

Webb avanza un aperitivo de la mejor imagen del universo
AstronomíaWebb avanza un aperitivo de la mejor imagen del universo

Webb avanza un aperitivo de la mejor imagen del universo