Invitation to Implantica's CMD in Stockholm on September 26, 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ), a medtech company at the forefront of bringing advanced technology into the body, invites investors, analysts, and media to its Capital Markets Day (CMD) at 14:00 CEST on September 26, 2023.

The CMD will be held as a physical event at Västra Trädgårdsgatan 19 in Stockholm. The program will start at 14:00 CEST and will end with drinks and snacks at 17:00 CEST.

Among others, the CMD will feature:

Professor Lars Lundell who has focused his clinical research on acid related disorders. He has had a particular focus on anti-reflux surgery and on cancer of the stomach and esophagus. He will discuss the large unmet medical need.

who has focused his clinical research on acid related disorders. He has had a particular focus on anti-reflux surgery and on cancer of the stomach and esophagus. He will discuss the large unmet medical need. Dr. Thorsten G. Lehmann , a leading anti-reflux expert in Germany who has completed more than 120 RefluxStop™ operations, will discuss his experience and results with the procedure.

, a leading anti-reflux expert in who has completed more than 120 RefluxStop™ operations, will discuss his experience and results with the procedure. The CMD will also feature patients who have been helped by RefluxStop™.

Furthermore, we will hear from:

CEO Peter Forsell

Implantica's Chief Market Access & Strategy Officer, Amit Kukreja , on market access

, on market access VP Health Economics & Payer Evidence, Dr. Sarowar Golam, on health economics

Vice President Medical Affairs & Therapy Development, Dr. Mark Cregan , on clinical studies

, on clinical studies Business and Therapy Development Directors for UK and Italy , Simon Freedman and Andrea Arduini , respectively, who will share an update on business development in the two countries.

Registration for the CMD is done here. Please note that confirmation is required to attend the live event. No pre-registration is required to watch the webcast.

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs OfficerTelephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49nicole.pehrsson@implantica.com

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, info@fnca.se

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on September 12, 2023, at 08:00 a.m. (CEST).

About ImplanticaImplantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStop, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit www.implantica.com for further information.

About RefluxStop™

RefluxStop is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Existing surgical procedures and devices are focused on the Lower Esophageal Sphincter (LES) with a principal assumption that the LES is weak and or improperly functioning thereby not closing properly. These methods encircle the food passageway to support the LES's closing sphincter and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, inability to belch and vomit and gas bloating.

In contrast, the RefluxStop device addresses acid reflux without affecting the food passageway.

The RefluxStop mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Newsroom https://www.implantica.com/media/media-kit

Community

https://www.linkedin.com/company/implant...

https://www.twitter.com/implantica

Media Contact:Implantica AGJuanita EberhartVP Marketing & AdvocacyM: +1 925-381-4581juanita.eberhart@implantica.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-implanticas-cmd-in-stockholm-on-september-26-2023-301924182.html