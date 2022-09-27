Publicado 27/09/2022 08:16

Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim Report for the third quarter 2022

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim Report for the third quarter 2022 will be published on October 27 at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 9:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022

Time: 09:00 CET

Link to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2022-10-27-q3

Telephone: +44 330 165 36 41, +1 323 701 01 70 or +46 8 566 427 54. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate pin code: 806897

The presentation of the Interim Report will also be available on LinkedIn and Twitter

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 733 13 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 705 11 15 81, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-essity-s-interim-report-for-the-third-quarter-2022,c3636620

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-essitys-interim-report-for-the-third-quarter-2022-301633810.html

Contador

Mejora la comunicación de tu empresa con Europa Press Comunicación

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
CineLa Casa del Dragón 1x06 resuelve uno de los misterios de Juego de Tronos

La Casa del Dragón 1x06 resuelve uno de los misterios de Juego de Tronos
LaboralEl gasto en pensiones alcanza en septiembre la cifra récord de 10.867 millones, un 6,2% más

El gasto en pensiones alcanza en septiembre la cifra récord de 10.867 millones, un 6,2% más
Gente¡Ultimátum! Tamara Falcó exige a Íñigo Onieva que deje el piso que compartían en Madrid

¡Ultimátum! Tamara Falcó exige a Íñigo Onieva que deje el piso que compartían en Madrid