Publicado 26/09/2023 08:35
- Comunicado -

Invitation to presentation of Essity's Interim Report for the third quarter 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Essity's Interim Report for the third quarter 2023 will be published on October 26, at approximately 07:00 CET. In conjunction with publication, a telephone and web presentation will be held at 09:00 CET where President and CEO Magnus Groth will present and answer questions.

Presentation:

Date:Thursday, October 26, 2023Time: 09:00 CETLink to Web presentation: https://essity.videosync.fi/2023-10-26-q3Telephone: UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 02 00, USA: +1 786 697 35 01,SWE: +46 (0) 8 505 204 24. Please call in well in advance of the start of the presentation. Indicate: "Essity"The presentation of the interim report will also be broadcast live on LinkedIn and X (formerly known as Twitter)

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com

Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-essitys-interim-report-for-the-third-quarter-2023-301938438.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteMultitudinario homenaje a María Teresa Campos con sus hijas Terelu y Carmen Borrego como anfitrionas

Multitudinario homenaje a María Teresa Campos con sus hijas Terelu y Carmen Borrego como anfitrionas
LaboralCCOO afirma que Correos se está planteando cancelar el contrato de limpieza tras la movilización sindical

CCOO afirma que Correos se está planteando cancelar el contrato de limpieza tras la movilización sindical
AndalucíaDos detenidos y un investigado en relación con el robo de 56.000 litros de aceite en una almazara de Carcabuey (Córdoba)

Dos detenidos y un investigado en relación con el robo de 56.000 litros de aceite en una almazara de Carcabuey (Córdoba)