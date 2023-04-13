Publicado 13/04/2023 16:14
- Comunicado -

Invitation to presentation of Mycronic's Q1 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's Q1 2023. The presentation will be held on April 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. The report is published on April 27, 2023, at 08:00 a.m. and will, together with the presentation slides, be available on Mycronic's website, www.mycronic.com.

Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO and Pierre Brorsson, CFO & Sr VP Corporate Development will present the company's development. The presentation can be followed by webcast. After the presentation, which is held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

A recording of the presentation will also be posted on Mycronic's website, www.mycronic.com.

For additional information, please contact:Sven ChetkovichDirector Investor RelationsTel: +46 70 558 39 19sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on April 13, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. CEST.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-mycronics-q1-2023-301796873.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalJapón retira la orden de evacuación en la isla de Hokkaido por el lanzamiento de un misil norcoreano

Japón retira la orden de evacuación en la isla de Hokkaido por el lanzamiento de un misil norcoreano
CineNuevo spot en español de Knights of the Zodiac, la película de Los Caballeros del Zodiaco (Saint Seiya)

Nuevo spot en español de Knights of the Zodiac, la película de Los Caballeros del Zodiaco (Saint Seiya)
GenteSantiago Pedraz y Elena Hormigos esperan su primer hijo cuatro meses después de conocerse

Santiago Pedraz y Elena Hormigos esperan su primer hijo cuatro meses después de conocerse