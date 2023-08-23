Publicado 23/08/2023 08:53
- Comunicado -

Invitation to presentation of Sectra's three-month interim report 2023/2024

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) invites investors, analysts, and the media to a presentation of the company's three-month report with President Torbjörn Kronander and CFO Jessica Holmquist.

Publication of the financial report: 8:15 a.m. (CEST) on September 5, 2023Report presentation: 10:00 a.m. (CEST) on the same date

To participate, follow the instructions on Sectra's website investor.sectra.com/q1report2324. The broadcast will be made available on the same webpage after the conference.

Participation will take place via Microsoft Teams. Questions can be posed using the chat function or by sending questions in advance via email to info.investor@sectra.com.

Sectra's financial reporting calendar and Annual General Meeting

  • September 7, 2023: Annual General Meeting
  • December 15, 2023: Six-month interim report
  • March 8, 2024: Nine-month interim report
  • June 5, 2024: Year-end report

For more information about Sectra's financial events and reports, visit investor.sectra.com/events-and-presentations/.

Subscribe for informationTo subscribe for financial reports, invitations and information from Sectra via email, please fill in your contact information at investor.sectra.com/subscribe.

About SectraSectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact: Helena Pettersson, Chief Investor Relations Officer Sectra AB, telephone +46 (0)13 23 52 04, e-mail info.investor@sectra.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-sectras-three-month-interim-report-20232024-301907741.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
La RiojaEl PSOE califica de "prepotente y sin sentido" la eliminación del carril bici de Avd Portugal y estudia acciones legales

El PSOE califica de "prepotente y sin sentido" la eliminación del carril bici de Avd Portugal y estudia acciones legales
InternacionalArgelia cierra su espacio aéreo al Ejército de Francia en represalia a su apoyo a una intervención en Níger

Argelia cierra su espacio aéreo al Ejército de Francia en represalia a su apoyo a una intervención en Níger
CatalunyaTorra dice que si Puigdemont fuese detenido este lunes "haría saltar por los aires" las negociaciones

Torra dice que si Puigdemont fuese detenido este lunes "haría saltar por los aires" las negociaciones