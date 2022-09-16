Invitation to the webcast of Embracer Group's Annual General Meeting including selected deep dive information

KARLSTAD, Sweden, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- You are hereby invited to the webcast in connection with the Embracer Group Annual General Meeting on September 21, 2022. At the webcast, the annual operations overview will be supplemented by selected deep dives sections and a presentation of selected parts from Operative Group Gearbox Entertainment by CEO and founder Randy Pitchford. The presentation will also feature Head of Asmodee Research Mikael Le Bourhis, and Asmodee's Chief Human Resources Officer Cédric Durth. Market insights will then be provided by Tom Wijman, Lead Analyst Games at Newzoo, the world's leading expert in video games and gamer data.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Lars Wingefors and CFO Johan Ekström. Dennis Berggren, equity analyst from Carnegie, will be moderating the presentation and a Q&A session after the main presentation.

Date: September 21, 2022

Time: 15:00-17:00 (CEST)

Place: Värmlands Museum, Västra Torggatan 31 in Karlstad or by webcast.

Link to webcast: here

The whole Annual General Meeting will be broadcast by webcast. Please refer to the separate notice of the Annual General Meeting for instructions on how to register for physical presence at Värmlands Museum, Västra Torggatan 31 in Karlstad: https://embracer.com/release/notice-of-annual-general-meeting-in-embracer-group-ab-3/. Under the section "Attend remotely" in the notice you will find further information about the conditions for participation in the meeting and the webcast as shareholder or guest.

Questions are invited in advance by e-mail to: ir@embracer.com and live during the presentation via a message board (not available at YouTube).

The presentation will also be cast on Embracer Group's official Youtube-channel: here

For additional information, please contact:

Beatrice Forsgren, Head of Brand & Communication Embracer GroupTel: +46 704 52 57 63, E-mail: beatrice.forsgren@embracer.com

About Embracer Group

Embracer Group is a parent company of businesses led by entrepreneurs in PC, console, mobile and board games and other related media. The Group has an extensive catalog of over 850 owned or controlled franchises.

With its head office based in Karlstad, Sweden, Embracer Group has a global presence through its eleven operative groups: THQ Nordic, Koch Media, Coffee Stain, Amplifier Game Invest, Saber Interactive, DECA Games, Gearbox Entertainment, Easybrain, Asmodee, Dark Horse and Embracer Freemode. The Group has 127 internal game development studios and is engaging more than 12,750 employees and contracted employees in more than 40 countries.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B with FNCA Sweden AB as its Certified Adviser; info@fnca.se +46-8-528 00 399.

