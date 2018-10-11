COMUNICADO: Janssen to highlight data from broad rheumatology portfolio at the 2018 Annual meeting of the American College of Rheuma

Publicado 11/10/2018 12:57:18 CET

- One-year results from the Phase 2 study evaluating STELARA(R) (ustekinumab) in patients with active systemic lupus erythematosus featured in a plenary presentation - 13 presentations from approved and pipeline products provide real-world treatment and disease insights across multiple immune-mediated diseases

The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced today that it will be presenting results from 13 abstracts across the company's rheumatology portfolio and pipeline products during the 2018 American College of Rheumatology (ACR) / Association for Rheumatology Health Professionals (ARHP) Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, IL, from 19-24 October. New results from a Phase 2 trial evaluating STELARA(R)* (ustekinumab) in patients with active systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) treated through one year will be presented in a plenary presentation on Tuesday, 23 October, with additional data from that study also featured as an oral presentation.

These results highlight the depth and breadth of the Janssen rheumatology portfolio and advance the understanding of the safety and efficacy of ustekinumab and TREMFYA(R)** (guselkumab) across multiple immune-mediated diseases, including SLE, moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis (PsO) and active psoriatic arthritis (PsA).

"The broad range of data being presented at this year's annual meeting spans the spectrum from clinical investigational studies to real world evidence about our marketed products, such as ustekinumab and guselkumab, in clinical practice settings," said Jaime Oliver Vigueras, Europe, Middle East and Africa Immunology Therapeutic Area Lead, Janssen-Cilag AG. "These studies build on our longstanding heritage of innovation in rheumatology and help further our understanding of potential new treatment pathways in diseases like lupus, where there is significant unmet patient need."

Janssen abstracts to be presented during ACR include:

Abstract No. Title Date/Time Ustekinumab Abstract 636 Remission/low disease activity is a Poster presentation reasonable treatment target in PsA: Sunday, 21 October 2018; Results from a routine care European 9:00-11:00 cohort of PsA patients treated with ustekinumab or TNF inhibitors Abstract 2557 Efficacy of ustekinumab on Poster presentation spondylitis-associated endpoints in Tuesday, 23 October 2018; TNF-naïve active psoriatic arthritis 9:00-11:00 patients with physician-reported spondylitis Abstract 2658 Real world medication use in incident Poster presentation systemic lupus erythematosus and Tuesday, 23 October 2018; lupus nephritis patients 9:00-11:00 Abstract 2785 Efficacy and safety of ustekinumab, Plenary presentation an interleukin-12/23 inhibitor, in Tuesday, 23 October 2018; patients with active systemic lupus 11:00-12:30 erythematosus: 1-year results of a phase 2, randomised placebo-controlled, crossover study Abstract 2643 SLEDAI-2K responder index-50 is Poster presentation effective in demonstrating partial Tuesday, 23 October 2018; response in a phase 2, randomised 9:00-11:00 placebo-controlled study of ustekinumab in patients with active systemic lupus erythematosus Abstract 2951 Ustekinumab treatment response in SLE Oral presentation is associated with changes in type II Wednesday, 24 October 2018; but not type I interferons 11:00-12:30 Guselkumab Abstract 633 The effect of guselkumab on Poster presentation dactylitis: results from a phase 2 Sunday, 21 October 2018; study in patients with active 9:00-11:00 psoriatic arthritis Abstract 1657 The effect of guselkumab on Poster presentation enthesitis: results from a phase 2 Monday, 22 October 2018; study in patients with active 9:00-11:00 psoriatic arthritis Abstract 989 Reduction of serum IL17F and IL22 by Poster presentation IL23p19 blockade with guselkumab is Monday, 22 October 2018; associated with improvement in joint 9:00-11:00 symptoms in psoriatic arthritis Abstract 2560 Efficacy of guselkumab in psoriasis Poster presentation patients with self-reported psoriatic Tuesday, 23 October 2018; arthritis with involvement of the 9:00-11:00 scalp, nails, hands, and feet: a pooled analysis from 2 pivotal Phase 3 psoriasis studies Abstract 2566 Impact of guselkumab versus placebo Poster presentation and adalimumab on patient reported Tuesday, 23 October 2018; outcomes in patients with and without 9:00-11:00 psoriatic arthritis in a phase 3 pivotal psoriasis study Abstract 2600 Clinically meaningful improvement in Poster presentation health-related quality of life and Tuesday, 23 October 2018; the association with disease activity 9:00-11:00 in psoriatic arthritis after treatment with guselkumab: results from a randomised placebo-controlled phase II clinical trial IBD and PsO Abstract 367 Incidence of inflammatory bowel Poster presentation disease (IBD) among patients (Pts) Sunday, 21 October 2018; with other chronic inflammatory 9:00-11:00 diseases (CID) treated with interleukin-17a (IL-17a) or phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitors

About systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)

