Kamux Corporation: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release / Flagging Release, 13.1.2023 at 17:15

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kamux Corporation has received on January 13, 2023 the following notification pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act ("SMA"), according to which the total holding of funds (Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktie and Finnish Fund) managed by Danske Bank A/S (Copenhagen, Denmark) in Kamux Corporation shares and votes has increased above five (5) percent on January 12, 2023. According to the notification, the reason for the notification was acquisition of shares or voting rights.

Total positions of funds (Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktie and Finnish Fund) managed by Danske Bank A/S subject to the notification:

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

For further information, please contact:Head of Communications & IR, Katariina Hietaranta, tel. +358 50 5576765

Kamux CorporationCommunications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Since its founding, the company has sold over 400,000 used cars, 68,429 of which were sold in 2021. Kamux's revenue reached EUR 937.4 million in 2021. In 2021, Kamux's average number of employees was 848 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

