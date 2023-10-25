Publicado 25/10/2023 08:17
- Comunicado -

Kamux Corporation's financial reporting and AGM in 2024

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Kamux Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 25.10.2023 at 9:00

HÄMEENLINNA, Finland, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Publication schedule for Kamux Corporation's financial reporting in 2024 is as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin 2023 March 1, 2024

Interim Report for January-March 2024 May 17, 2024

Half-Year Report for January-June 2024 August 16, 2024

Interim Report for January-September 2024 November 8, 2024

The Annual Report for 2023 including Financial Statements will be published on the week commencing March 25, 2024.

The Annual General Meeting of Kamux Corporation is scheduled to be held on April 18, 2024. The Board of Directors will summon the AGM at a later date. A shareholder may request that a matter falling under the authority of the General Meeting of Shareholders shall be placed on the agenda of the AGM. To this effect, a written request should be sent to the Board of Directors on February 27, 2024, at the latest.

For further information, please contact:Katariina Hietaranta, Head of Communications & IR, tel. +358 50 557 6765 Kamux CorporationCommunications

Kamux is a retail chain specializing in the sale of used cars and related integrated services that has grown rapidly. Kamux combines online shopping with an extensive showroom network to provide its customers with a great service experience anytime, anywhere. In addition to digital channels, the company has a total of 77 car showrooms in Finland, Sweden and Germany. Kamux was founded in Hämeenlinna, Finland, in 2003 and by the end of June 2023 the company had already sold over 490,000 used cars, 62,922 of which were sold in 2022. Kamux's revenue in 2022 was EUR 968.7 million and its average number of employees was 883 in terms of full-time equivalent employees. Kamux Corporation is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. For more information, please visit www.kamux.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kamux-corporations-financial-reporting-and-agm-in-2024-301966870.html

