Kindred Group: Second instalment of dividend

VALLETTA, Malta, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual General Meeting on 20 April 2023, it was decided that the dividend of GBP 0.345 per share/SDR would be paid out in two equal instalments. The first payment was distributed on 27 April 2023. The following dates apply to the second instalment:

  • Ex-dividend date is 23 October 2023
  • Record date is 24 October 2023
  • Distribution by Euroclear Sweden AB on 27 October 2023

For accounting purposes, the rate of exchange to be used shall be the GBP-SEK rate prevalent on the record date 23 October 2023.

Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337ir@kindredgroup.com

