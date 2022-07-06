Publicado 06/07/2022 07:47

Kindred Group's Q2 report 2022 and invitation to conference call

VALLETTA, Malta, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc will publish its interim report for the second quarter 2022 on Friday 22 July 2022 at 07.30 (CEST).

In connection with this, Kindred Group's CEO Henrik Tjärnström will host a web presentation in English at 10.00 (CEST) which is webcasted live on https://www.kindredgroup.com/q22022.

To participate in the telephone conference in connection with the presentation, please call:

SE: +46 8 505 163 86 and use the following pin code: 1022970#

UK: +44 20 319 84884 and use the following pin code: 1022970#

US: +1 412 317 6300 and use the following pin code: 1022970#

Please call in well in advance for registration. There will be an opportunity to ask questions after the presentation.

For more information:Patrick Kortman, Director - Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438Linda Lyth, Investor Relations Manager, +46 767 681 337ir@kindredgroup.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-group-s-q2-report-2022-and-invitation-to-conference-call,c3597040

The following files are available for download:

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600

La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
GenteTraslado de enseres y cumbre familiar en la casa de Ortega Cano tras el regreso de Ana María Aldón

Traslado de enseres y cumbre familiar en la casa de Ortega Cano tras el regreso de Ana María Aldón
InvestigaciónPor qué los pelirrojos son la 'pesadilla del anestesista' y un presidente envejece tanto durante su mandato

Por qué los pelirrojos son la 'pesadilla del anestesista' y un presidente envejece tanto durante su mandato
Vídeos
Las cariñosas imágenes de la Reina Letizia con sus hijas
Las cariñosas imágenes de la Reina Letizia con sus hijas