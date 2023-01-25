Publicado 25/01/2023 09:19

Kindred publishes responsible gambling metrics for the Swedish market

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

VALLETTA, Malta, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In Autumn 2022, ATG, Kindred and Svenska Spel took the initiative to publish key metrics for their work with Swedish customers who show signs of problematic behaviours. The key metrics, that are reported every six months to the Swedish Gambling Authority, show the percentage of customers contacted as a result of suspected or detected problematic gambling behaviour. The metrics also show the impact following contact

Responsible gambling is a cornerstone of Kindred Group plc's (Kindred) sustainability work. In Autumn 2022, the Swedish licensed operators ATG, Kindred and Svenska Spel agreed to publicly report on four key metrics, which are reported every six months, to the Swedish Gambling Authority. This with the hope to increase awareness and knowledge of the companies' work when it comes to responsible gambling. The reporting will hopefully inspire more Swedish licensed operators to publish the same key metrics and thereby contribute to a more transparent and fact-based dialogue.

"Our decision together with ATG and Svenska Spel to openly publish important customer behaviour data, in addition to our Journey towards zero ambition, will make it easier for our stakeholders to follow and understand how we, with the help of regulation, technology, research and human interaction, work to prevent harmful gambling. We believe that a more fact-based and open dialogue contributes to a more sustainable industry and we hope other operators will follow", says Henrik Tjärnström, CEO of Kindred Group.

*The Swedish market during the period 1 July to 31 December 2022

Key metrics for ATG can be found here and for Svenska Spel here.

For more information:Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group press@kindredgroup.com+46 72 165 15 17

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kindred-publishes-responsible-gambling-metrics-for-the-swedish-market-301730127.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
AstronomíaEvidencia de que la rotación del núcleo interno terrestre ha cesado

Evidencia de que la rotación del núcleo interno terrestre ha cesado
TelevisiónRisto Mejide revela que no se habla con su madre desde hace cuatro años: "no conoce a mi hija"

Risto Mejide revela que no se habla con su madre desde hace cuatro años: "no conoce a mi hija"
Series & TVEl Equipo-A cumple 40 años: 10 cosas que (quizá) no sabías de la mítica serie de los 80

El Equipo-A cumple 40 años: 10 cosas que (quizá) no sabías de la mítica serie de los 80