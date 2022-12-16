Publicado 16/12/2022 14:13

Leadstar Media launches a new comparison site for the French Canadian market

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish lead generation and media company Leadstar Media has expanded its product portfolio with a new website focused on the French Canadian market. With this launch, Leadstar Media offers it's first French language project targeting a market outside of France.

As a bilingual country, more than 20% of Canadians speak French. Leadstar Media now serves both English speaking and French-speaking Canadians, with mybettingsites.com/ca and lebonparisportif.com/ca respectively.

Louis Jouhet, General Manager of Operations at Leadstar Media, explains:

"After seeing a high percentage of users accessing our French language platforms from Canada, we felt it was necessary to expand our product with a new website with tailored content for French Canadian bettors."

As the name would suggest, Le Bon Pari Sportif's (the best sports betting sites) primary focus is to scour the Canadian market in search of the best betting sites and the best promotions for French speakers.

Jacob Ljunggren, Director of Operations at Leadstar Media, adds:

"We have experienced significant growth for our products in Canada and France in the past couple of years, and French-speaking people in Canada are the natural next target group for us. Canada has the third-largest population of any country in North America, and Canadians have a big interest in both sports and betting. It's a market that possesses substantial growth potential in both the long and short-term."

Leadstar Media is one of the biggest lead generation companies within sports betting, with a portfolio of websites in more than 30 different geographical markets. In the past two years, the company has expanded to North America, a region with considerable growth potential.

CONTACT:

Leadstar Media AB info@leadstarmedia.comPhone: +46767897667

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leadstar-media-launches-a-new-comparison-site-for-the-french-canadian-market-301705215.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
Cine¿Hay escena post-créditos en Avatar 2: El sentido del agua?

¿Hay escena post-créditos en Avatar 2: El sentido del agua?
Castilla-La ManchaLa mujer fallecida en Quintanar del Rey era una guardia civil que disparó a sus hijas y se suicidó después

La mujer fallecida en Quintanar del Rey era una guardia civil que disparó a sus hijas y se suicidó después
Misiones EspacialesEl mayor sismo conocido en Marte fue cinco veces mayor de lo estimado

El mayor sismo conocido en Marte fue cinco veces mayor de lo estimado