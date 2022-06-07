MAG joins Playing For The Planet for the third consecutive year

In connection with World Environment Day, MAG launches special forest events through the UN climate and gaming initiative Playing For The Planet to highlight the importance of reforestation.

STOCKHOLM, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MAG Interactive announces its participation in the UN's environmental program Playing For the Planet Alliance for the third year in a row. MAG's thematic focus this year is reforestation - the process of planting trees in areas that have been affected by, for example, felling, mining or agriculture.

All MAG's live games will activate players by launching special thematic forest events and QuizDuel will feature a special quiz about the forest. In these special events and quizzes, the importance of reforestation is emphasized in a variety of ways. In Wordzee and QuizDuel, players are invited to buy special bundles that, in addition to providing bonuses in the games, also give them the opportunity to plant trees via Ecosia - a free search engine with whom MAG is collaborating that uses its profits to plant trees. In addition to the players' own tree planting, MAG will also contribute its own donations to plant trees via Ecosia.

Jon Marks, Head of Business Development at Ecosia shared, "We're delighted to partner with MAG and their community to provide a simple way for millions of players to be climate active. Through this Playing For the Planet initiative, Ecosia will help hit the goal of 1 million additional trees planted which will continue our reforestation efforts across biodiversity hotspots around the world."

MAG has developed these events during 2022's Green Game Jam, a workshop where game companies develop gaming ideas that support the global environmental agenda. Green Game Jam is held by the Playing For The Planet Alliance, an initiative under the UN Environment Program that brings together game companies worldwide with the common goal of improving the world's climate and environment through play.

Sam Barratt, Chief of Youth, Education and Advocacy at UN Environment said, "We've been really impressed by the leadership of the gaming industry in testing how green activations in games can change gamers' behavior. The ideas from MAG are some of the best in-class, and we look forward to seeing where they go next in taking environmental themes into the heart of their games."

By choosing reforestation as a theme, MAG wants to draw attention to the positive effects on the environment that planting native trees has, which include: combating climate change, restoring landscapes, protecting wildlife and water sources, combating desertification and increasing food security, employment, education, medicine and economic stability.

Daniel Hasselberg, CEO of MAG Interactive said, "We are happy to involve MAG in Playing For The Planet for the third time. It is an inspiring initiative to work together with players and other gaming companies for a common cause. We hope that with educational and fun content we can engage our players to plant trees together with us."

The games that participate with forest-inspired events and quiz in 2022's Playing For The Planet activation are Wordzee, QuizDuel, Ruzzle, Word Domination, WordBrain and WordBrain 2.

About Playing For The Planet Alliance

The Playing for the Planet Alliance, launched in 2019 during the Climate Summit in New York, has a collective monthly active player base of more than 1.5 billion. In joining the Alliance, members have made commitments ranging from integrating green activations in games, reducing their emissions, and supporting the global environmental agenda through initiatives ranging from planting millions of trees to reducing plastic in their products.Read more at https://playing4theplanet.org/

About Ecosia

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Ecosia is the world's largest not-for-profit search engine. It has planted more than 150 million trees across over 30 countries worldwide. In 2014 Ecosia was accredited as a B Corporation, and in 2017 it built the first of its four solar plants to ensure it is 100% renewable, reaching more than 200% renewable in July 2020. In 2018 Ecosia gave away its shares to the Purpose Foundation to assure that it can never be sold and that no one, including the founder, can profit or receive dividends from the company. Ecosia was founded by Christian Kroll in 2009. Visit https://info.ecosia.org/ to learn more.

