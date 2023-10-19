Publicado 19/10/2023 15:10
- Comunicado -

Major shareholder announcement

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Company announcement no. 544, 2023

In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Solbet Sp. Z o.o., Poland, has informed H+H International A/S that as per 18 October 2023 Solbet Sp. Z o.o. has increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 1,653,300 shares, equal to 10.02% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in H+H International A/S thus exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 10% in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.

For further information please contact:Niclas Bo KristensenHead of Investor Relations & Treasury+45 24 48 03 67nbk@hplush.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/major-shareholder-announcement-301962100.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
NacionalJuanma Moreno responde a Ayuso que no está "de acuerdo" con que Madrid sea la capital mundial del flamenco

Juanma Moreno responde a Ayuso que no está "de acuerdo" con que Madrid sea la capital mundial del flamenco
Economía FinanzasProductores dicen que la norma de bienestar animal de la UE puede convertir al pollo "en un producto de lujo"

Productores dicen que la norma de bienestar animal de la UE puede convertir al pollo "en un producto de lujo"
EducaciónCCOO convoca 4 días de huelga en Educación Infantil en toda España ante las condiciones "precarias" de los trabajadores

CCOO convoca 4 días de huelga en Educación Infantil en toda España ante las condiciones "precarias" de los trabajadores