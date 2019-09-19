MAKE UP FOR EVER, in the Presence of the President and CEO Garbrielle Rodriguez, Is Celebrating Its Make Up Artist Colle

Publicado 19/09/2019 17:42:30 CET

-- GINA BADHEN (@gina_badhen - 311K): This UK native is known for her entrepreneurial savvy in the beauty and media industries. She is a celebrity favorite for red carpets, TV and media thanks to her uniquely skilled artistry and sharp attention to detail. -- SANANAS (@sananas2106 - 2.1M): This French beauty, fashion and lifestyle travel influencer is known for her everyday life YouTube videos from makeup to fashion. -- VANESSA DAVIS (@the_wigs_and_makeup_manager - 1M): This UK native is famous for her theatrical, elaborate and highly creative makeup designs. With her theater background, she has collaborated with many brands.

International PR contact

Julie Krantz

5-7 rue du Commandant Pilot

92200 Neuilly sur Seine

Tel : +33 6 71 91 13 80 krantzj@makeupforever.fr[mailto:krantzj@makeupforever.fr]

Photo -- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998171/Artists_Rock.jpg [https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/998171/Artists_Rock.jpg]