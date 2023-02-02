Publicado 02/02/2023 09:47

Maximum air purity - Caverion delivers building solutions for office campus in Munich, Germany

VANTAA, Finland, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion is responsible for the technical installations in the revitalised and newly built office campus, HEADS, near Munich, Germany. The customer is Rock Capital Group GmbH. The contract includes the installation of heating and sanitation, ventilation and cooling systems.

A healthy working environment enabling people's wellbeing is a priority for the customer: A concept for implementing the so-called "Immune Office" ensures maximum hygiene and air purity. UV air sterilisation provides additional protection.

"We use standards in indoor air technology that are also used in sensitive areas in hospitals. Once again we have placed our trust in Caverion as a partner with whom we have already worked successfully in other projects," says Claudia Zoric, Senior Director Asset Management of Rock Capital Group.

"We are installing solutions with a high energy efficiency standard including special functionalities that ensure we meet the required high standards of the post-pandemic safety concept," says Manfred Simmet, Head of Caverion Germany.

