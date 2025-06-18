Medison Expands Global Leadership Team with Chief Business Officer and Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Strategic appointments reflect Medison's continued investment in global scale and operational excellence

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medison, the creator of a first-of-its-kind unified global commercialization platform that accelerates the launch of breakthrough therapies in markets beyond the U.S., Western Europe, and Japan, today announced two key additions to its global leadership team: Shay Tamari as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Tali Mirsky as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer (CLCO).

Medison's platform enables biotech companies to plan, optimize, and launch their breakthrough therapies globally by utilizing Medison's end-to-end, seamless, affiliate-like model through a single, unified, centrally managed partnership.

Reinforcing global capabilities for long-term growthAs Medison continues to scale its operations and deepen partnerships with biotech companies around the world, strengthening its leadership capacity is essential to delivering sustainable value and impact. Shay and Tali bring extensive global experience and strategic insight that will support the company's ability to execute across geographies, navigate increasing complexity, and uphold the highest standards of trust, ethics, and performance.

Shay Tamari, newly appointed Chief Business Officer, will lead Medison's global corporate development strategy. With over 20 years of international experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including a decade at Pfizer and a deep understanding of the U.S. biotech ecosystem, Shay will focus on unlocking long-term growth opportunities, fostering strategic partnerships, and amplifying the reach of Medison's platform. Based in the U.S., Shay brings valuable proximity to major biotech hubs and industry partners.

Tali Mirsky joins as Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, bringing more than 25 years of legal and compliance expertise, in both private and publicly traded companies, most recently from NICE. Her leadership in strategic global transactions, corporate governance, risk management and compliance will support Medison's expansion and further reinforce the integrity of our unique platform, ensuring we uphold the highest standards of governance, compliance, and ethics while operating in diverse international markets.

"We are excited to welcome Shay and Tali to Medison's leadership team," said Gil Gurfinkel, CEO of Medison."Their experience in leading public companies and their deep industry expertise will be instrumental as we continue to scale our operations and bring breakthrough therapies to patients in underserved markets around the world. These appointments reflect our ongoing commitment to deliver on our ambitious mission."

"We have been building one-of-its-kind global commercial platform and we bring the best talent to support its expansion" added Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and Executive Chairman of Medison, "our leadership is committed to making breakthrough therapies accessible to patients with rare and severe diseases regardless of where they live."

"I am thrilled to join Medison at such a pivotal time in its journey," said Shay Tamari, Chief Business Officer. "Medison's unique platform and vision for global biotech commercialization are both compelling and needed. I look forward to working with the team to deepen our partnerships and expand access to breakthrough therapies for patients."

"Medison is redefining what global biotech commercialization can look like, and I am proud to be part of that," said Tali Mirsky, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer. "I look forward to supporting the company's next phase of growth by reinforcing commercial and operational excellence and upholding the highest standards of compliance and ethics."

Advancing a new global model for biotech commercializationThese appointments reflect Medison's commitment to building an unmatched global leadership team to power its platform. With Shay and Tali on board, Medison is further strengthening its ability to help its biotech partners bring breakthrough therapies to more patients, in more places – delivering meaningful impact across regions that have long been underserved.

About Medison Medison is redefining global biotech commercialization to change lives.As the first-of-its-kind unified global commercialization platform, Medison partners with biotech companies to bring breakthrough therapies to patients worldwide, especially those with severe and rare diseases.

We specialize in accelerating access and expanding reach in markets beyond the U.S., Western Europe, and Japan. Our unique affiliate-like model seamlessly integrates commercial, medical, and operational capabilities across diverse regions, enabling biotech innovators to scale globally without compromising on local impact.

By applying creativity, expertise, passion, and a borderless mindset, we're accelerating access to breakthrough therapies—bringing hope to more lives in more places.

We strongly believe that every patient deserves the same chance at a full life, no matter where they live, and we are here to make that belief a reality.

Contact:

Medison PharmaLiat Lavi, VP Corporate AffairsT: +972-52-6026450E: liatl@medisonpharma.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1527224...

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medison-expands-global-leadership-team-with-chief-business-officer-and-chief-legal--compliance-officer-302485334.html