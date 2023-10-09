Medius appoints Karim Jouini to Chief Product & Technology Officer and Ahmed Fessi to Chief Transformation & Information

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, a leading provider of AP Automation and Spend Management solutions, has today announced the appointment of Karim Jouini to Chief Product & Technology Officer and Ahmed Fessi to Chief Transformation & Information Officer.

Following the acquisition of the expense management firm Expensya earlier this year, Karim Jouini, former CEO of Expensya, and Ahmed Fessi, former CIO of Expensya, join Medius leadership.

In his role as Chief Product & Technology Officer, Jouini will be responsible for the innovation strategy for the combined product and engineering teams including the acceleration and integration of AI within Medius' existing solutions in areas such as autonomous AP, payments, procurement, sourcing, contracts, and supplier onboarding. Fessi, as the Chief Transformation & Information Officer, will be focusing on delivering enhanced value to customers by providing an integrated and optimized data driven culture, with cybersecurity at the core.

Achieving the ambitions of the acquisition of Expensya by Medius will be a key focus for both Jouini and Fessi as they take on their new roles. Karim Jouini holds 17 years of experience in technology, with nearly a decade at Expensya as Co-founder and CEO, handling advanced expense management solutions, and investing in AI-innovation. Expensya developed a leading employee spend management solution and were managed by Jouini as they experienced incredible business growth, especially in the last two years. Ahmed Fessi brings 15 years' of professional experience holding positions at Ericsson, and Alstom before his role as CIO at Expensya. Fessi brings his past experience on AI, data, transformation, and cybersecurity.

Karim Jouini, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Medius, comments, "Medius is in an exciting position to continue to integrate artificial intelligence to help optimize processes for our customers. I am excited to be leading the product, design, and technology behind Medius solutions, while helping to grow talent across the business in my new role and managing the integration of the Expensya teams into Medius."

"Maintaining a streamlined digital internal system and building value for our customers is integral to our ambitions as a business," Ahmed Fessi, Chief Transformation & Information Officer at Medius commented. "Using data, artificial intelligence, and automation to build a strong, stable digital culture at Medius will help us enhance collaboration, improve our operational efficiencies, and optimize our processes. As Chief Transformation & Information Officer, I am eager to continue to provide value and trust for our customers by embracing technology."

Jim Lucier, at Medius, comments, "The appointments of Karim and Ahmed into their respective leadership roles is integral to our growth and transformation goals here at Medius. Both hold invaluable experience and will bring a considered and ambitious approach to their new roles. As we continue to aim for new heights at Medius, Karim and Ahmed are central to our mission, and will provide us with the efforts and expertise needed to achieve our ongoing goal to provide businesses with a complete view of their financials, now including spend management."

