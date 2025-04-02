MEGHAN, DUCHESS OF SUSSEX ANNOUNCES AS EVER'S FIRST COLLECTION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE TODAY

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

After much anticipation, As ever's first seasonal drop will be available today for purchase at AsEver.com.

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is proud to announce that the first collection of eight signature products will be available for purchase, beginning today. Developed in partnership with Netflix's CPG division, this collection offers a glimpse into Meghan's approach to elevated, everyday living and is inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.

Following the debut of Netflix's "With Love, Meghan", As ever brings to life the staples Meghan turns to time and again in her own kitchen and daily life. Designed to infuse warmth, beauty, and intention into daily rituals, this collection marks the beginning of a brand that will continue to evolve with new seasonal offerings inspired by Meghan's personal essence. As ever will release new product collections seasonally.

Available today on AsEver.com, the following products will be available to ship nationwide across all 50 states with plans to expand globally:

DOWNLOAD HI-RES IMAGE HERE

Raspberry Spread in Keepsake Packaging - The heart of the collection, and where it all began. This luscious, fruit-forward spread is housed in elegant keepsake packaging designed to be repurposed long after the last spoonful. SRP: $14 [Raspberry Spread without Keepsake Packaging available soon, SRP: $9 ]

Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea - A modern take on a classic, this bright and warming infusion balances zesty flavor with a touch of spicy ginger, creating the perfect morning ritual. SRP: $12

Herbal Peppermint Tea - A crisp and refreshing blend of pure peppermint, this tea offers the perfect moment of peace, whether sipped hot or iced. SRP: $12

Herbal Hibiscus Tea - Vibrant and floral, this lively, tangy brew delivers a naturally sweet finish, especially delightful with a drizzle of honey. SRP: $12

Flower Sprinkles - A touch of edible artistry. Elevate any dish with these delicate, colorful florals—turning omelettes into masterpieces, salads into statements, and mealtime into moments of joy. SRP: $15

Crepe Mix - Elegance made effortless. This light, airy mix delivers delicate crepes that are as perfect for a solo gourmet indulgence as they are for a cozy family breakfast. SRP: $14

Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles Included - A flavorful, crumbly delight with a whimsical floral twist. Enjoy them as-is, crumble them over ice cream, or use them as the perfect base for your favorite spreads. SRP: $14

Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb - A luxurious, drizzle-worthy indulgence with tasting notes of wildflowers, finished with a stunning wedge of honeycomb. Elevate everything from yogurt and tea to roasted salmon and charcuterie spreads. Supplies are limited. SRP: $28

As ever is also pleased to announce the addition of Melissa Kalimov as Chief Operating Officer. Melissa brings over 15 years of experience in scaling brands, go-to-market execution, and strategic leadership for companies of all stages, from multinational corporations like Gap, Inc., to small startups that she has co-founded and led.

About As ever:As ever, a premium lifestyle brand by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, offers beautifully crafted products designed to elevate everyday moments. Available exclusively on AsEver.com, As ever is available for purchase nationwide across all 50 states. With a dedication to timeless design and curated craftsmanship, the brand will continue to expand seasonally, introducing new products that encourage a joyful and intentional way of living.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654341...Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2654340...

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/meghan-duchess-of-sussex-announces-as-evers-first-collection-will-be-available-for-purchase-today-302418256.html