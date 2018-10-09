COMUNICADO: Merck Data at ESMO 2018 Congress Highlight Multiple Therapeutics with Potential to Transform Cancer Care (2)

Publicado 09/10/2018 8:01:56 CET

Title Lead Author Abstract # Presentation Location Date / Time (CEST) Avelumab Late-Breaking Abstracts JAVELIN Renal 101: R Motzer LBA6_PR Sun, Oct 21, Hall A2 - a randomized, 4:30 - 6:10 PM Room 18 phase 3 study of (5:20 - 5:35 PM avelumab + lecture time) axitinib vs sunitinib as first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) Poster Sessions Avelumab T Doi 659P Sun, Oct 21 Hall A3 - (anti-PD-L1) in 12:45 - 1:45 PM Poster Area Japanese patients Networking Hub with advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction cancer (GC/GEJC): updated results from the phase 1b JAVELIN Solid Tumor JPN trial Avelumab in P Nathan 1290P Sun, Oct 21, Hall A3 - European patients 12:45 - 1:45 PM Poster Area (pts) with Networking Hub metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (mMCC): experience from an ad hoc expanded access program (EAP) Cost-effectiveness M Bharmal 1291P Sun, Oct 21, Hall A3 - (CE) of avelumab 12:45 - 1:45 PM Poster Area vs standard care Networking Hub (SC) for the treatment of patients (pts) with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (mMCC) Responder analysis SP D'Angelo 1282P Sun, Oct 21, Hall A3 - based on 12:45 - 1:45 PM Poster Area patient-reported Networking Hub outcomes (PROs) and clinical endpoints (CEPs) in patients (pts) with metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma (mMCC) treated with avelumab First-line (1L) or UN Mon, Oct 22, Hall A3 - second-line (2L) Vaishampayan 877P 12:45 - 1:45 PM Poster Area avelumab Networking Hub monotherapy in patients (pts) with advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC) enrolled in the phase 1b JAVELIN Solid Tumor trial

Title Lead Author Abstract # Presentation Location Date / Time (CEST M7824 (TGF b-trap/anti-PD-L1) Proffered Paper Session M7824 BC Cho 1048O Mon, Oct 22, ICM, Room (MSB0011359C), a 2:45 - 4:15 PM 14B bifunctional (3:00 PM fusion protein lecture time) targeting PD-L1 and TGF-b, in patients (pts) with advanced SCCHN: results from a phase 1 cohort Poster Sessions Updated results of L Paz-Ares 1463P Sat, Oct 20, Hall A3 - M7824 12:30 - 1:30 PM Poster Area (MSB0011359C), a Networking Hub bifunctional fusion protein targeting TGF-b and PD-L1, in second-line (2L) NSCLC Assessment of PD1/ T Mrowiec 1931P Sun, Oct 21, Hall A3 - PD-L1 12:45 - 1:45 PM Poster Area colocalization in Networking Hub hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) using brightfield double labeling and quantitative digital image analysis M7824 C Yoo 757P Sun, Oct 21, Hall A3 - (MSB0011359C), a 12:45 - 1:45 PM Poster Area bifunctional Networking Hub fusion protein targeting PD-L1 and TGF-b, in Asian patients with pretreated biliary tract cancer: preliminary results from a phase 1 trial M7824 B Tan 643P Sun, Oct 21, Hall A3 - (MSB0011359C), a 12:45 - 1:45 PM Poster Area bifunctional Networking Hub fusion protein targeting PD-L1 and TGF-b, in patients with post-platinum esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC): preliminary results from a phase 1 cohort Phase 1 study CC Lin 642P Sun, Oct 21, Hall A3 - results from an 12:45 - 1:45 PM Poster Area esophageal Networking Hub squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) cohort treated with M7824 (MSB0011359C), a bifunctional fusion protein targeting transforming growth factor b (TGF-b) and PD-L1 Updated results YJ Bang 661P Sun, Oct 21, Hall A3 - from a phase 1 12:45 - 1:45 PM Poster Area trial of M7824 Networking Hub (MSB0011359C), a bifunctional fusion protein targeting PD-L1 and TGF-b, in patients with pretreated recurrent or refractory gastric cancer

Title Lead Author Abstract # Presentation Location Date / Time (CEST) Tepotinib Proffered Paper Session Phase 2 study of YL Wu 1377O Fri, Oct 19, Hall A2, tepotinib + 4:00 - 5:30 PM Room 18 gefitinib (4:51 PM (TEP+GEF) in lecture time) MET-positive (MET+)/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutant (MT) non-small lung cancer (NSCLC) Poster Discussion Phase 2 trial of BY Ryoo 621PD Fri, Oct 19, Hall B3, tepotinib vs 3:45 - 5:30 PM Room 21 sorafenib in Asian (4:25 PM patients (pts) lecture time) with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) Poster Session Phase 2 efficacy T Decaens 698P Sun, Oct 21, Hall A3 - and safety data 12:45 - 1:45 PM Poster Area for the MET Networking Hub inhibitor tepotinib in patients (pts) with sorafenib-treated advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC)

Title Lead Author Abstract # Presentation Location Date / Time (CEST) M6620 Poster Session Phase I dose R Plummer 1437P Sat, Oct 20, Hall A3 - expansion data for 12:30 - 1:30 PM Poster Area M6620 (formerly Networking Hub VX-970), a first-in-class ATR inhibitor, combined with gemcitabine (Gem) in patients (pts) with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

(CONTINUA)