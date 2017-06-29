COMUNICADO: Merck Expands Packaging Capacity at Swiss Biotech Manufacturing Site of Aubonne

Publicado 29/06/2017 13:16:56 CET

- Expansion supports growth of current and future portfolio of biotech medicines - New building dedicated to visual inspection, secondary packaging and shipping of Merck's biotech medicines in more than 150 countries - 27 million Swiss francs investment in new packaging building is part of a series totaling 1 billion Swiss francs over past 10 years in Switzerland

Merck, a leading science and technology company, inaugurated today a new packaging building at its biotech manufacturing site of Aubonne, Switzerland. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Merck's Chairman of the Executive Board and CEO Stefan Oschmann, as well as personalities from the local political, economic and scientific scene.

"This state-of-the-art new packaging building demonstrates Merck's technological leadership in biotech manufacturing", said Stefan Oschmann. "With Aubonne and nearby Vevey, Switzerland is our prime hub for the manufacturing of biotech medicines for patients all over the world. It plays an instrumental role for the growth of our Healthcare business sector and the launch of new products."

The new building will be dedicated to the visual inspection, packaging and shipping of Merck's current portfolio of biotech medicines in more than 150 countries. It will also provide capacity for ongoing and further potential future product launches.

With its optimized flow, fully automated equipment and robotized logistics, the new packaging building will process more than 12 million boxes of medicines and four million injection devices every year. It is designed to comply with the highest international standards in terms of quality, environment, health and safety.

The new packaging building represents an investment of 27 million Swiss francs realized over the 2015-2017 period and is part of a series of investments totaling more than 1 billion Swiss francs over the past ten years in Switzerland. Merck currently has over 2,000 highly-skilled employees at 11 locations across Switzerland, including more than 700 in Aubonne where 200 jobs have been created over the past three years.

About Merck

Merck is a leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science and performance materials. Around 50,000 employees work to further develop technologies that improve and enhance life - from biopharmaceutical therapies to treat cancer or multiple sclerosis, cutting-edge systems for scientific research and production, to liquid crystals for smartphones and LCD televisions. In 2016, Merck generated sales of EUR 15.0 billion in 66 countries.

Founded in 1668, Merck is the world's oldest pharmaceutical and chemical company. The founding family remains the majority owner of the publicly listed corporate group. Merck holds the global rights to the Merck name and brand. The only exceptions are the United States and Canada, where the company operates as EMD Serono, MilliporeSigma and EMD Performance Materials.

