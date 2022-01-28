Micreos appoints Joost Goderie as CFO and member of the Board of Directors

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micreos announced that it has appointed Joost Goderie to the management board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Joost will be working closely together with the other members of the management team to help drive Micreos's growth and deliver its targeted antibacterial technology to the world. He will be responsible for Finance, Tax and Legal, and will coordinate the company's legal restructuring, which will result in the separation of its pharma and OTC businesses.

Joost brings over 30 years of finance and leadership experience in various CFO and general management roles and has extensive experience in building and growing businesses. He was formerly CFO and CEO of Eurofiber, a European fiber optic communication provider, that he co-founded in 2000 and was one of the initiators and Managing Director of Rabo's Bouwfonds Communication Infrastructure Fund.

Micreos CEO Mark Offerhaus said: "We are very pleased to welcome Joost on board. He has a strategic and practical mind, and his M&A and private equity background will be invaluable as we bring our game-changing anti-bacterial technology out to the world, in the face of the 'hidden pandemic' of antibiotic resistance."

"I am privileged to join an innovative leadership team focused on inventing health solutions that contribute to the future of humanity. Thanks to its outstanding technology, Micreos is already the leader in the field of targeted biological therapies and I am excited to work with the team to realize the company's growth strategy and financial goals," said Joost Goderie.

About Micreos Micreos develops targeted antibacterial technology set to replace antibiotics. Looking for safer, healthier and more sustainable solutions, the company's researchers, in close collaboration with the Swiss Federal Technology Institute ETH Zurich, turned to nature's own precision anti-bacterials, called endolysins. These highly-specific enzymes target only unwanted bacteria while preserving the microbiome, comprising of billions of 'good' bacteria essential to our health. With headquarters in The Hague, The Netherlands, Micreos runs its Endolysin Technology Centre Zurich in Wädenswil (CH) and operates three business units in The Netherlands and Switzerland: Pharma, OTC and Food. Micreos Pharma focuses on anti S. aureus endolysins for atopic dermatitis, diabetic wound infections, bloodstream infections and CTCL, a type of skin cancer associated with the colonisation of S. aureus. Gladskin is Micreos's game-changing OTC brand for people with inflammatory skin conditions such as acne, eczema and rosacea. Phageguard represents Micreos Food Safety's contribution to safer food, based on targeted prevention of dangerous food pathogens such as Salmonella and Listeria.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1735806/Joost_Goderie.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1278645/Micreos_Logo.jpg