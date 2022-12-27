Publicado 27/12/2022 08:52

Mycronic receives order for a Prexision 800 Evo

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for a Prexision 800 Evo mask writer for display applications from an existing customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 37-41 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the second quarter of 2024.

Prexision 800 Evo can, while maintaining productivity, meet the most complex and dense pattern requirements on the market for display photomasks. This ensures efficient production of the most advanced and critical photomasks for AMOLED displays for smartphones and IT-products, which are growing market segments.

"This fifth order for a Prexision 800 Evo confirms that Mycronic's most advanced mask writer eminently meets the exacting demands on the most complex photomasks required for new and innovative displays", says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic's Pattern Generators division provides mask writers for display manufacturing and production of semiconductors.

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott SamuelssonSr VP Pattern GeneratorsTel: +46 70 984 42 82E-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich Director Investor RelationsTel: +46 70 558 39 19E-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on December 27, 2022, at 08:00 a.m. CET.

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

