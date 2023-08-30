Publicado 30/08/2023 13:21
Navamedic ASA - Registration of share capital increase

OSLO, Norway, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement published on 18 August 2023 by Navamedic ASA (the "Company") regarding the board of directors' resolution to increase the Company's share capital in connection with the exercise of employee share options. The share capital increase pertaining to the exercised share options has now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (Nw. Foretaksregisteret). The new share capital of the Company is NOK 12,841,054.98 divided into 17,352,777 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0.74.

About Navamedic ASA

Navamedic ASA is a Nordic full-service provider of high-quality products to hospitals and through pharmacies. Navamedic meets the specific needs of patients and consumers by leveraging its highly scalable market access platform, leading category competence and local knowledge. Navamedic is present in all the Nordic countries, the Baltics and Benelux, with sales representation in the UK and Greece. Navamedic is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: NAVA).

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

