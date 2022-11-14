Nel ASA: Receives 40 MW electrolyser order from undisclosed North European client

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a subsidiary of Nel ASA (Nel) (OSE: NEL), has signed a NOK 120 million contract for alkaline electrolyser equipment with a high quality North European energy company. The contract also includes front-end engineering and design (FEED) study related to the deliveries.

This contract is for alkaline electrolyser equipment and related FEED, and includes pass-through mechanisms for steel and nickel price adjustments. Production of electrodes is estimated to be completed by end-2023.

