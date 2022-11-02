Neonode to Report Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 10, 2022

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the third quarter 2022 on Thursday November 10, 2022.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday November 10, 2022, at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link: enlace

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on https://www.redeye.se.

For more information, please contact:

Director MarketingAlana GordonE-mail: alana.gordon@neonode.comPhone: +46 73 682 60 10

Chief Financial OfficerFredrik NihlénE-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

