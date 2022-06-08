Netigate gains ISO 27001 certification

STOCKHOLM, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Information security has always been a key focus for global feedback company Netigate. Now, the organisation has taken this to a new level by becoming ISO 270001 certified. A globally recognised stamp of approval, ISO 27001 certification is a symbol of the high standard of information security practises that the company adheres to.

Formally known as ISO/IEC 27001:2013, ISO 27001 is the international standard outlining best practises for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). For Netigate, this has meant perfecting the procedures, processes and guidelines that help them to make sure they are handling data in the most secure ways possible.

"We've always been serious about security here at Netigate. Gaining this certification demonstrates that we have robust, best-practice information security processes in place," says Jonas Bredin, Chief Technology Officer at Netigate.

Image: Jonas Bredin, Chief Technology Officer at Netigate

The road to ISO 27001 certification is demanding. It requires businesses to conduct thorough data security risk analyses before implementing and maintaining the processes that will remove any risks. It was also essential for Netigate that everybody across the company was on board with the certification process. Information security isn't just the responsibility of IT; every department and individual across the company has a duty to handle and store data securely.

Achieving ISO 27001 certification is a significant milestone for a company and its customers. For Netigate users, this adds heightened peace of mind that their employee and customer data is safe with Netigate.

