Publicado 04/03/2024 09:59
- Comunicado -

New class action against the truck cartel: Another chance for affected companies to assert claims

New class action against the truck cartel: Another chance for affected companies to assert claims without cost risk
New class action against the truck cartel: Another chance for affected companies to assert claims without cost risk - Financialright Trucks 24 GmbH

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

Hamburg, March 4, 4 Mar. (News Aktuell) - .-

The renowned LegalTech platform Financialright Trucks officially announced today that it is launching a new collective action against the truck cartel. Affected companies thus have one last opportunity to assert their claims without cost risk. In addition to the classic assignment model, in which Financialright Trucks will assert the claims for damages on behalf of the affected companies, a full purchase of claims (echter Forderungskauf) is also being offered, in which the affected companies can receive an immediate purchase price for the cartel damages claims without having to wait for out-of-court measures or court proceedings against the truck cartel.

For years, the truck cartel has been the focus of legal disputes following illegal price fixing. The European Commission established the existence of the cartel with decisions in July 2016 and September 2017. Financialright Trucks is now offering affected companies who have not yet asserted their claims a further opportunity for compensation.

"The initiation of a new bundled action is another step in our mission to enforce the rights of persons harmed by large cartels and to fight for fair compensation of damages," explains Dr. Sven Bode, Managing Director of Financialright Trucks 24 GmbH, which will assert the claims as a legal service provider. "The approach offers the opportunity to assert claims for damages without any financial risk," adds Bode. This is being made possible by a so-called "no-win-no-fee" approach. This means that a commission is only payable to the legal service provider if the claim is successful, and the legal service provider covers all legal costs. If the extrajudicial or judicial enforcement of the claims is unsuccessful, no costs are incurred for the customers.

The bundled action enables those affected by the truck cartel to collectively pursue claims for compensation of damages caused by the practices of the truck cartel. This approach has become increasingly important in case law, and the German Federal Court of Justice (BGH) sees the bundled assertion of claims as an effective means of enforcing claims.

„The Federal Court of Justice's confirmation of the bundled action offered by Financialright Trucks shows that this is a sensible and efficient way to help affected companies to pursue their rights," explains lawyer Dr. Katharina Kolb, a partner at Lieff Cabraser, who is overseeing the proceedings and is already representing claims relating to over 50,000 trucks in parallel proceedings.

Financialright Trucks made the decision to offer a new class action against the background of the judgment of the European Court of Justice of February 1 by which the Court confirmed the findings of the European Commission and the European Court of Justice that Scania participated in the cartel just like the other truck manufacturers.

Financialright Trucks’ offer is addressed to all companies that purchased or leased new trucks between 1997 and 2014 and that have not yet pursued their truck cartel claims. Financialright Trucks is available for companies that wish to receive further information and to discuss joining the class action.

Free registration is now open at www.anti-cartel-alliance.com.

Press contact:

Dr. Sven Bode

presse@anti-cartel-alliance.com

 

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
NacionalLa mitad de los 36.000 detenidos o investigados por ocupación de viviendas desde 2020 son ciudadanos extranjeros

La mitad de los 36.000 detenidos o investigados por ocupación de viviendas desde 2020 son ciudadanos extranjeros
GenteJorge Sanz habla por primera vez la 'relación' que tuvo con Belén Esteban

Jorge Sanz habla por primera vez la 'relación' que tuvo con Belén Esteban
InternacionalR.Unido cree que Rusia ha ordenado el cese temporal de operaciones de sus aviones A-50 tras su último siniestro

R.Unido cree que Rusia ha ordenado el cese temporal de operaciones de sus aviones A-50 tras su último siniestro