New market update: January 2023

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update.

The report is available here. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.

