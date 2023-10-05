Publicado 05/10/2023 16:24
- Comunicado -

New market update: October 2023

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime has published a new market update. The report is available at www.concordiamaritime.com. In addition to commentary from CEO Erik Lewenhaput, it also contains data and statistics regarding both tanker rates, ship values and the development of the global product tanker fleet, as well as data about the demand for oil and development of inventory levels.

For more information, please contact:

Erik LewenhauptCEO, Concordia Maritime AB+46 704-855 188erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-market-update-october-2023-301948533.html

Contador

Comunicados

Si quieres mejorar el posicionamiento online de tu marca, ahora puedes publicar tus notas de prensa o comunicados de empresa en la sección de Comunicados de europa press

Si necesitas asesoramiento en comunicación, redacción de tus notas de prensa o ampliar la difusión de tu comunicado más allá de la página web de europa press, ponte en contacto con nosotros en comunicacion@europapress.es o en el teléfono 913592600




La actualidad más visitada en EuropaPress logo: La actualidad más vista
InternacionalReino Unido dice que los sistemas de defensa aérea rusos "muy probablemente" derribaron uno de sus cazas en Ucrania

Reino Unido dice que los sistemas de defensa aérea rusos "muy probablemente" derribaron uno de sus cazas en Ucrania
Castilla-La ManchaGarcía-Page anuncia que el Gobierno de C-LM aprobará la semana que viene el presupuesto y el nuevo Plan de Empleo

García-Page anuncia que el Gobierno de C-LM aprobará la semana que viene el presupuesto y el nuevo Plan de Empleo
GenteEugenia Martínez de Irujo, harta de afrontar las polémicas de su familia, reclama a su hermano Fernando que de la cara

Eugenia Martínez de Irujo, harta de afrontar las polémicas de su familia, reclama a su hermano Fernando que de la cara