New Treon Make Solution Accelerates AI-driven Prescriptive Maintenance Workflows on AWS

(Información remitida por la empresa firmante)

TotalEnergies Marketing Italia SpA onboards the fully managed Treon Make Cloud solution to strengthen its maintenance service leadership in the cement and ceramics production sectors

TAMPERE, Finland, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treon, a leader in AI-driven Smart Industry solutions, today announced the launch of Treon Make, a Prescriptive Maintenance solution that combines advanced AI analytics, high-precision sensing, and an integrated workflow manager with a user-friendly, mobile-first experience. Treon Make is delivered as a fully managed cloud service hosted on the secure AWS Cloud and offered with scalable, subscription-based pricing.

"Predictive maintenance has already proven its value in preventing costly production outages and optimizing operations. However, many existing systems generate overwhelming volumes of data," said Tom Nordman, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Treon. "Instead of simplifying maintenance, this data overload can make analysis and troubleshooting slow and expensive. Treon Make will apply advanced AI to accelerate maintenance workflows without compromising quality."

TotalEnergies Marketing Italia SpA is collaborating with Treon to evaluate wireless condition monitoring technologies aimed at further strengthening the maintenance services it provides to cement and ceramics producers in Italy.

"We started a collaboration with Treon to support the evolution of our maintenance services in the Italian cement and ceramics sector," said Nicola De Laurentis, Senior Lubrication Engineer at TotalEnergies Marketing Italia SpA. "At this stage, our focus is on the deployment and evaluation of Treon's wireless vibration sensors, which are well suited to the harsh operating conditions typical of these plants and provide reliable, high-quality condition monitoring data. The cloud-based architecture offers scalability and flexibility, while Treon's fully managed approach allows us to concentrate on delivering customized technical advice to our customers based on the collected data. Although advanced AI-driven analytics are not yet part of the current scope, we see strong potential in these capabilities and are interested in assessing them in future phases of the collaboration."

AI-driven Prescriptive Maintenance

Treon Make accelerates maintenance through an AI-driven approach. Its self-learning anomaly detection algorithm learns the unique operating behavior of each asset. Data from the Treon Industrial Node X high-precision wireless sensor is continuously fed into the AI analytics engine, enabling the analysis of complex events and asset behavior.

The result is fast, reliable fault classification that frees human analysts to focus on the most demanding cases and improving the AI models. With accurate, AI-driven insights, companies across manufacturing, processing, pulp and paper, power generation, and utilities can plan corrective actions well in advance and avoid costly unplanned downtime.

For urgent situations, Treon Make automatically alerts technicians and guides them through repairs using a mobile-first interface, while the integrated workflow manager orchestrates maintenance operations end-to-end.

Sophisticated and Rugged Wireless Sensor

The Treon Industrial Node X, part of the Treon Make solution, is a rugged, high-precision, wireless multi-KPI condition monitoring sensor. Featuring replaceable batteries with multi-year lifetime, robust self-healing wireless mesh connectivity, and ATEX certification, the sensor delivers reliable performance even in the most demanding environments, including oil & gas applications.

Treon will unveil the Make solution at Hannover Messe, April 20–24, 2026.

About Treon

Treon is a global leader in AI-driven Smart Industry technologies, helping businesses boost productivity, enhance operational visibility, and improve long-term sustainability. Its fully integrated Predictive Maintenance cloud solutions combine advanced AI analytics, a mobile-first user experience, automated workflows, and wireless vibration sensors delivered as a managed service with scalable subscription pricing. Treon supports more than 200 customers worldwide across manufacturing, material handling, and logistics. Learn more at www.treon.fi.

About TotalEnergies Marketing Italia SpA

TotalEnergies Marketing Italia SpA, the subsidiary of the Marketing & Services division of TotalEnergies Company, operates in the distribution of lubricants, special fluids and solvents, racing and aviation fuels. With more than 60 years of presence in Italy, 14 authorized distributors and over 1500 direct customers, our ambition is to become one of the leading players in the Italian mobility market and in the production and marketing of new products and services, while at the same time confirming our position as the most dynamic player in the world of lubricants, special products and competition products.

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