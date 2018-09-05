COMUNICADO: El NICE respalda a Crysvita® (Burosumab) en la enfermedad ósea metabólica rara, hipofosfatemia ligada a X (2)

Publicado 05/09/2018 20:08:48 CET

1) Burosumab for treating X-linked hypophosphataemia (ID1151) NICE Final Evaluation Document, Septiembre de 2018 https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/indevelopment/gid-hst10016 /documents 2) Crysvita (burosumab) Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) http://www.ema.europa.eu/ema/index.jsp?curl=pages/medicines/human/medicines/004275/human_med_002224.jsp&mid=WC0b01ac058001d124 3) Carpenter T, Whyte M, Imel E et al. Burosumab therapy in children with X-linked hypophosphataemia. N Engl J 2018; 378(21):1987-1998

CONTACTO: Relaciones con los medios: Callum Spreng,callum@sprengthomson.com, 07803-970103; Public Affairs: Yvette Venable,yvette.venable@kyowakirin.com, 07388-222769